Harvey’s Point invests €1.5m in new conference facilities

Donegal hotel Harvey’s Point has invested €1.5 million in a new conference and business facility capable of catering for up to 220 people.

The “garden suite” facility, with its own entrance and car park, has been equipped with high-speed Wifi in an effort to attract business meetings and conferences to the hotel situated around three hours from Dublin and Galway and two hours from Belfast.

“The development and opening of the Garden Suite further enhances the resort, giving us the opportunity for further growth in the Business Tourism Sector, bringing new and increased year-round business to Donegal,” Harvey’s Point managing director Deirdre McGlone said.

All year round

This foray into the business market allows the 64-bedroom hotel to stay open year round.

The four -tar hotel, which employs 150 people, was in 2017 named Tripadvisor’s number one hotel in Ireland for the fifth consecutive year.

Founded in 1989, the facility is hoping the investment will attract business tourism mid-week and spur interest in business activities centred around Lough Eske and other Donegal attractions such as the Bluestack mountains and Glenveagh National Park.