Dalata raises funds to support research for sick children

Dalata Hotel Group has partnered with the Children’s Medical & Research Foundation Crumlin (CMRF Crumlin), tasking each of its hotels to fundraise for the group for the third year in a row.

The partnership has seen Dalata raise €419,000 for CMRF Crumlin, with an aim to exceed half a million by the end of this year.

Dalata employees have already planned a number of fundraising events, including a cycle of the entire Wild Atlantic Way and a Carrauntoohil climb.

Lisa-Nicole Dunne, chief executive of CMRF Crumlin, said Dalata’s support was “invaluable to sick children all over Ireland and will go a long way to enabling CMRF Crumlin to fund cutting-edge technologies”.

Dalata’s deputy chief executive Dermot Crowley said: “CMRF Crumlin provides vital funding to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin who see 120,000 children in a typical year; and the National Children’s Research Centre (NCRC) to help fund medical research and strive for cures to childhood illnesses,” Mr Crowley noted.