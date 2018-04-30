Dalata raises funds to support research for sick children
Irish hotel group has so far raised €419,000 to fund Crumlin hospital cancer treatments
Lisa-Nicole Dunne, chief executive of CMRF Crumlin, and Dermot Crowley, deputy chief executive of Dalata, with Sophie O’Toole (5) from Swords, Co Dublin.
Dalata Hotel Group has partnered with the Children’s Medical & Research Foundation Crumlin (CMRF Crumlin), tasking each of its hotels to fundraise for the group for the third year in a row.
The partnership has seen Dalata raise €419,000 for CMRF Crumlin, with an aim to exceed half a million by the end of this year.
Dalata employees have already planned a number of fundraising events, including a cycle of the entire Wild Atlantic Way and a Carrauntoohil climb.
Lisa-Nicole Dunne, chief executive of CMRF Crumlin, said Dalata’s support was “invaluable to sick children all over Ireland and will go a long way to enabling CMRF Crumlin to fund cutting-edge technologies”.
Dalata’s deputy chief executive Dermot Crowley said: “CMRF Crumlin provides vital funding to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin who see 120,000 children in a typical year; and the National Children’s Research Centre (NCRC) to help fund medical research and strive for cures to childhood illnesses,” Mr Crowley noted.