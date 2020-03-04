Coronavirus pushes aviation sector into ‘crisis zone’

Airbus is reviewing its 2020 delivery targets, issued barely three weeks ago, as the global spread of coronavirus in recent days through Europe and into the US pushes the aviation industry into crisis mode.

Passenger demand plunged sharply at the weekend, forcing carriers around the world to freeze hiring and slash the number of flights, including on lucrative transatlantic routes. Iata, the airline trade body, will on Thursday significantly increase its estimate of the hit to global sales as a result of the virus. Just 12 days ago it estimated a near-$30 billion (€27 billion) impact, based largely on the reduction in flights to and from China.

Current data shows a 2.8 per cent fall in global aircraft capacity this year, according to aviation data consultancy, Ascend, against Iata’s expectations late last year for growth of 4.7 per cent in 2020.

In that context Airbus will not be alone in reassessing its guidance for this year. Executives from the aerospace and airline industries said they were monitoring the situation daily. Airbus has not decided to cut its delivery target but one person with knowledge of the situation said “there are several airlines trying to defer deliveries. It is probable that guidance will have to be reassessed before the end of March.” Analysts suggested that the impact of deferrals on Boeing could be mitigated by the year-long grounding of the 737 Max after two fatal crashes. Airbus declined to comment.

Some airlines were also seeking a temporary holiday from lease payments, according to two industry insiders.

The review by Airbus and moves this week by carriers from Ryanair to British Airways to sharply cut flights show how quickly the crisis is escalating for the sector.

“We’re in a crisis zone for airlines. The situation has rather dramatically accelerated over this last weekend,” said Brian Pearce, chief economist at Iata.

“This is far worse than the Sars episode,” he added. “It’s looking more like the global financial crisis, where airline revenues fell 16 per cent in 2009. We’re not there yet but it will depend on the success of which governments manage to contain this European outbreak.”

On Monday BA slashed more than 400 flights between March 16th and March 28th, to countries including Italy, Germany and, crucially, the US. Its decision to cut transatlantic routes was highly unusual and a sign of the deepening impact of the disease. The last time this happened in any sustained way was during the 2008-09 financial crisis, according to Rob Stallard, aerospace analyst at Vertical Research.

Ryanair cut short-haul flights to Italy by up to 25 per cent between March 17th and April 8th, while Lufthansa and easyJet cut capacity late last week.

Virgin Atlantic

Sources at Virgin Atlantic said the carrier had seen a 40 per cent drop in customer demand compared with March 2019, in a sign that concerns were hitting demand on transatlantic routes, not just short-haul flights in Europe. The airline is likely to become the latest carrier to step up emergency cost-saving measures to protect its balance sheet in the coming days.

Some European airline executives played down concerns that the coronavirus would cause significant and long-term damage to demand.

Speaking at a trade conference in Brussels on Tuesday, Michael O’Leary, group chief executive at Ryanair, Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier, said: “The immediate short-term panic about travelling will erode very rapidly. It will erode over the next two or three weeks.”

He added: “Will families continue to travel on their Easter school break? Yes, they will unless there is some unforeseen events.”

Willie Walsh, chief executive of IAG, which owns BA, said the coronavirus situation was not similar to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “9/11 was clearly a transatlantic issue. It represented a very significant fall in demand in transatlantic but it did recover pretty quickly once US skies reopened.”

He too expected the decline to abate soon. “If it follows the pattern that we saw in Asia, you would expect it to stabilise within a couple of weeks.”

But despite their cautious optimism, airlines seemed to be moving into “survival mode”, said Rob Morris, global head of consultancy at Ascend. “The name of the game is to hunker down, reduce cost by paring schedule as far as possible, seek capital cost reductions by negotiating with leasing companies, enjoy lower fuel prices that are resulting, and then ensure that when the crisis ends ... you are still in business,” he said.

In a note on Tuesday, aviation analyst at HSBC Andrew Lobbenberg said on a base case scenario the European listed carriers could see earnings cuts ranging from 87 per cent at Air France-KLM to 23 per cent at Wizz Air for 2020.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of Easyjet, said the hit to the sector would depend on how successful countries were at containing the virus. “We can see this is stabilising in some markets and then we can see this is a very short-term effect on bookings,” he said. However he warned that if containment failed, the situation would be more challenging.

On February 13th Airbus said it expected to deliver about 880 commercial aircraft this year, assuming “no major disruptions, including from the coronavirus”. Now, however, it is in discussions with airline customers, many of whom are Chinese, about possible deferrals of deliveries, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Chinese carriers were still bound by travel restrictions and many could not come to collect their aircraft, according to one industry executive.

Timing

“The timing of this is the big question,” said one senior aerospace executive. “It is how deep will it be and where is the bottom? And then how steep the slope will be on the other side?

“But it is still more wait and see at this point. Conversations with airlines are occurring, but not yet about making major changes on a major scale.”

Many aerospace executives were still holding to targets set in the early weeks of 2020. The experience of the Sars epidemic in 2003 had shown that demand recovered quickly - within six to seven months - once the worst was over, said one.

“The next two months are pretty important,” he added.

The spread of the virus outside Asia is also hitting the so-called “super connector” carriers, such as Emirates and Qatar Airways, whose growth strategies have largely been based on linking cities in the Far East with the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Dubai’s Emirates on Tuesday said it had offered staff voluntary unpaid leave as it cut flights to destinations affected by the outbreak and sees slower demand in some markets. Employees note that the picture is mixed across Emirates’s network, with routes into Asia and Europe still showing strong demand. “But it’s a quiet period,” said one pilot. “The test will be the start of Easter holidays.”

While airlines globally are freezing recruitment and investment in an emergency effort to protect profitability, aviation analysts said some weaker players were at risk of collapse.

“Airlines have to walk a line between taking action to protect themselves in this period and yet be in a position to take advantage of a resumption in demand when it comes,” said Mr Lobbenberg. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020