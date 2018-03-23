Dublin airport scores on social media

Dublin Airport has scored a hat trick of social media awards in a leading global competition.

The Republic’s biggest airport won the awards for the best airport twitter feed, best use of instagram and best use of social and digital media at the Moodies, which reward the best practice in social and digital media amongst airports and airport retailers globally.

Dublin was the only organisation at this year’s Moodies to win three separate categories. The competition’s judges said the airport could “boast excellence” across all is social and digital media platforms.

Paul O’Kane, chief communications officer with the airport’s owner, DAA, said Dublin was delighted that the Moodies had again recognised its efforts.

“It’s great to see that Dublin Airport can benchmark itself against the best and largest airports in the world and come out on top when it comes to social media,” he added.

“Our social media channels are increasingly being used as the go-to source for accurate and reliable information about Dublin Airport, and we also try to have a bit of fun with our audience at the same time.”