Ryanair cancels three flights in cabin crew strike

A cabin crew strike forced Ryanair to cancel three flights from Portugal early on Thursday, but the airline said it re-accommodated passengers on other services.

Cabin crew took industrial action over what they said were below-par labour conditions and disciplinary proceedings for not reaching in-flight sale targets.

Ryanair said that it cancelled three first-wave flights on Thursday morning but added that it re-accommodated affected customers on extra flights from bases outside Portugal, flying into Porto and Faro.

The carrier noted that the vast majority of its Portuguese crews worked normally on Thursday morning.

Ryanair scheduled 90 flights to and from Portugal on for Thursday, its chief executive, Michael O’Leary said on Wednesday.