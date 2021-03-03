Bolt looks to create 130 jobs with rollout of e-scooters and e-bikes

On-demand transportation company Bolt is hoping to create up to 130 jobs through the rollout of electric scooter- and electric bike-sharing services across the State.

The Estonian company, which introduced a taxi-hailing app in the State to rival Free Now late last year, is intent on creating the Republic’s first multi-modal transport platform, where the public can easily choose between a car, e-scooter or even an e-bike when on the move.

The plan, which is dependent on the passing on legislation to allow e-scooters on Irish roads, would see the company creating operation roles across a number of towns and cities to manage the charging, maintenance and distribution of e-scooters and, at a later stage, e-bikes.

“Our data from similar-sized cities shows that offering micromobility services like scooters alongside ride-hailing can replace up to 11 per cent of car trips under 3km. Integration with the wider public transport system would only increase the value add to the public, who can mix between cars, micromobility, rail and bus in one app,” said Luke Mackey, Bolt’s country manager for Ireland.

Bolt launched a taxi-hailing app in December, signing up more than 1,000 drivers in Dublin ahead of the rollout of the service. It is now looking to build on this with the launch of other linked services.

Mr Mackey said Bolt was ready to provide 10,000 of its proprietary, fourth-generation, sustainable e-scooters to Irish towns and cities, with e-bikes to follow at a later date.

“In the future, journeys can begin from the multi-modal Bolt app. Some trips make more sense on an e-scooter, some in a taxi. Bolt can combine them all, and you don’t have to use multiple apps for each service and type of vehicle. Once a person enters their destination in our app, we’ll recommend different ways to get there based on time, price or weather,” said Mr Mackey.

Draft legislation

Bolt, founded by Marjus Villig in 2013, when he was just 19, has become one of the leading European mobility platforms, with 50 million customers in more than 40 countries.

The company, formerly known as Taxify, raised €150 million in December as it looks to expand its services. Another fund-raise believed to be imminent. Bolt is valued at about €2.5 billion. Its biggest markets are Britain, France, South Africa and Nigeria.

The Government recently approved draft legislation to regulate the use of e-scooters on Irish roads. Bolt is among a large number of operators keen to roll out services once legislation is enacted. Others include local operators such as Zeus and Zipp as well as international mobility services such as Sweden’s Voi and Berlin-based Tier.

Dublin Bus has also expressed an interested in being involved in “last-mile mobility”, as has Free Now.

Bolt is in talks with local e-scooter operators and transportation providers about possible partnerships, the company has confirmed.

Unlike many shared service providers, which get scooters built by third parties, Bolt develops its own e-scooters in-house. Its latest model is the Bolt Four scooter, which has a maximum speed of 25km/h and a 40km battery range.