DAA appoints Catherine Gubbins as finance chief

Chartered accountant Catherine Gubbins will take over as group chief financial officer at State airports company, DAA, from next May.

DAA, responsible for Cork and Dublin airports, said that Ms Gubbins, its current director of finance, will succeed Ray Gray as chief financial officer on May 4th.

Mr Gray recently confirmed that he intended to leave the post, but would stay on to ensure a smooth handover to his successor.

Ms Gubbins joined DAA as group financial controller in December 2014. She became director of finance and joined the company’s executive management team in April 2019.

She is a former chairwoman of the Leinster Society of Chartered Accountants. Before joining DAA, Ms Gubbins was a senior manager in the assurance and business advisory division of PWC, where she had worked for 16 years.

She has a primary degree in law and accounting from University of Limerick and a master of accounting from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Ms Gubbins pointed out that DAA was a global business that played a key role in the Irish economy. “I am looking forward to working closely with the executive team, the board, the finance team, and my colleagues across the company to help to rebuild our business,” she added.

Dalton Philips, DAA chief executive, congratulated Ms Gubbins. “As part of the executive team, she has played a key role in helping us to prudently manage the financial impact of the current pandemic,” he said.