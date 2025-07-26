Lions Tour

Lions v Australia live updates: Andy Farrell’s side go to Melbourne in search of second Test victory

Nine Irish players to start against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Lions head coach Andy Farrell and Owen Farrell during Friday's captain's run at the MCG. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Lions head coach Andy Farrell and Owen Farrell during Friday's captain's run at the MCG. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
David Gorman's picture
David Gorman
Sat Jul 26 2025 - 08:10
24 minutes ago
Lions Tour, second Test: Lions v Wallabies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, 11am Irish time

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second Test of the Lions tour of Australia, against the Wallabies, kick-off is at 11am. The Lions won the first game 27-19 and could clinch the series here, but Joe Schmidt may have something up his sleeve, especially with Rob Valetini and Will Skelton back in the team.

Lions v Australia: Hugo Keenan (Ireland), Tommy Freeman (England), Huw Jones (Scotland), Bundee Aki (Ireland), James Lowe (Ireland), Finn Russell (Scotland), Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland); Andrew Porter (Ireland), Dan Sheehan (Ireland), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Maro Itoje (England, capt), Ollie Chessum (England), Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Tom Curry (England), Jack Conan (Ireland).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Ireland), Ellis Genge (England), Will Stuart (England), James Ryan (Ireland), Jac Morgan (Wales), Alex Mitchell (England), Owen Farrell (England), Blair Kinghorn (Scotland).

Australia v Lions: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter, Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon; James Slipper, David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa; Nick Frost, Will Skelton; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson.

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson.

Key reads

Lions tourAndy FarrellWallabiesJoe Schmidt