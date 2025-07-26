Lions v Australia live updates: Andy Farrell’s side go to Melbourne in search of second Test victory

Lions Tour, second Test: Lions v Wallabies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, 11am Irish time

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second Test of the Lions tour of Australia, against the Wallabies, kick-off is at 11am. The Lions won the first game 27-19 and could clinch the series here, but Joe Schmidt may have something up his sleeve, especially with Rob Valetini and Will Skelton back in the team.

Lions v Australia: Hugo Keenan (Ireland), Tommy Freeman (England), Huw Jones (Scotland), Bundee Aki (Ireland), James Lowe (Ireland), Finn Russell (Scotland), Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland); Andrew Porter (Ireland), Dan Sheehan (Ireland), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Maro Itoje (England, capt), Ollie Chessum (England), Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Tom Curry (England), Jack Conan (Ireland).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Ireland), Ellis Genge (England), Will Stuart (England), James Ryan (Ireland), Jac Morgan (Wales), Alex Mitchell (England), Owen Farrell (England), Blair Kinghorn (Scotland).

Australia v Lions: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter, Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon; James Slipper, David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa; Nick Frost, Will Skelton; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson.

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson.

