American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations

American Airlines Group is extending cancellations of about 115 daily flights into September due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

The largest US airline had previously said it was cancelling flights up to the middle of August after the Boeing aircraft was grounded worldwide in March following two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

American Airlines said on Sunday it was extending those cancellations through to September 3rd. Boeing has yet to complete a certification test flight and formally submit its software upgrade and training changes to the Federal Aviation Administration for approval.

Boeing said on Sunday it was continuing “to work with global regulators to provide them the information they need to certify the Max update and related training and education material and safely return the fleet to service.”

The world’s largest aircraft manufacturer said it was “partnering with our airline customers to maintain their planes in storage and will provide ‘entry into service’ type support once they are cleared to resume commercial operation.”

The FAA declined to comment on Sunday. – Reuters