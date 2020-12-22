Test your brain with Ciarán Hancock’s Christmas Business Quiz

1. Which global travel platform made a spectacular debut this year, with an IPO value of ?

2. Which Irish woman was this year chosen as the ACCA’s global deputy president?

3. What do the acronyms CRSS, EWSS and PUP stand for?

4. Who won The Irish Times Business Person of the Year Award in association with KPMG?

5. Debenhams closed its Irish stores earlier this year. Which long-established Irish department store group did it acquire when it first made its push into the Irish market?

6. The World Economic Forum’s main meeting will relocate next year from Davos in Switzerland to which other city?

7. What level of fine did the Data Protection Commission hit Twitter with for a GDPR breach? 8. Which Irish property developer this year got the green light from Nama to lead the development of the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend?

9. Which Irishman now runs British Airways?

10. Who won the EY Entrepreneur the Year award?

11. Which Big Tech companies bought Irish tech start-ups Pointy and Voysis this year?

12. Who are the four people pictured?

13. Which major French retailer opened a €13 million flagship store in Ireland in June, in spite of the impact of Covid-19 on the economy?

14. As of December 22nd, which Covid-19 vaccines had been approved in the United States for distribution?

15. What value has been placed on Irish listed forecourt retailer Applegreen by the bid offer put to the company in December?

16. How much was Stripe valued after it raised a further $600 million in April?

17. What chief executive of a major European bank resigned in February in the wake of an executive-spying scandal at the company?

18. What 118-year-old US department store chain filed for bankruptcy in May and emerged from court protection from its creditors with new owners in early December?

19. Who was named as insurer FBD’s next chief executive, a role he will take up in January?

20. How many billions of euros did Nama raise in the long-term bond markets this year?

21. What is the name of the company that agreed in November to take over CPL Resources?

22. Tesla overtook what company to become the world’s most valuable car group in the world in July?

23. What was Ireland’s national debt at the end of November 2020?

24. Which Irish hotel got into hot water with planners and historians when it removed statues from in front of its property?

25. Which politician caused controversy earlier this year after announcing their intention to leave Leinster House to become chief executive of a leading representative body in the financial sector?

