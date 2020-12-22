Helix Health’s Maeve Beggs appointed chair of Jack & Jill charity

Helix Health co-founder Maeve Beggs has been appointed chair of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

Ms Beggs was previously vice-chair of the organisation, and has served on the board for six years. The founder of Helix Health, a healthcare software firm, she is also a member of the Irish Institute of Training and the Corporate Governance Institute of Ireland.

“This year was like no other and the rapid digital transformation for all of society was something everyone at Jack & Jill had to embrace; from how we engaged with parents to how we fundraised. Equitable and timely access to homecare and palliative care services for children with life-limiting conditions is more important than ever and we will continue to provide and advocate for that into the future,” she said.

Care

“I think we’ve all learned a lot this year and at Jack & Jill we want to continue to play a vital role in delivering frontline home nursing and end-of-life care in every community across the country,” said Beggs.

The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation supports and funds specialist home nursing care, including end-of-life support, for children under five years old with complex medical and life-threatening conditions. The service operates seven days a week, and throughout the pandemic has maintained its services, supported by its two-year SOS Covid Response Plan it put into action when the pandemic began.