World’s smallest phone: Short in stature but not in storage capacity

Tech Tools: It will hold up 32GB of data, has dual sim capability and Micro SD slot

Remember when you could lose your phone under your credit card and people saw it as a selling point? What claims to be the world’s smallest phone is hoping we want to tap into that sense of nostalgia.

The phone is also fully functional, by which we mean you can make calls and send text messages. It will hold up 32GB of data too, so not quite as mini on storage space.

It has a dual sim capability and a Micro SD card slot to expand that storage capacity. If you want it delivered to the Republic, you’ll need to use a virtual UK address. €31.

firebox.com

