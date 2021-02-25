Want to de-Google your life? Here’s alternative browsers, email and search engines
There have been concerns about the amount of data that Google is gathering about us
While you can cut Google services out of your own life, you can’t control what other people, such as your family, do. photograph: iStock
Google has become a major presence in our everyday lives. Whether it is our mobile phones, our smart home devices, search engines or email, it’s everywhere.
For many people, that works just fine. The services are reliable, some are free, and they do what we need them to do.