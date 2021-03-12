Up to 70 jobs at risk at Westbourne IT in Cork city

Up to 70 jobs are at risk at Westbourne IT Global Services in Cork following the loss of a major contract.

Company founder and chief executive John O’Sullivan confirmed the loss of the contract with Gilead Sciences but said he was hopeful that alternative roles may be found for employees.

Founded in 1994, Westbourne it an IT managed services company providing business process outsourcing (BPO) and technical support to a number of multinational clients across the food, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare and pharma sectors. Other clients include Novartis, the Health Service Executive, PepsiCo, CoreHR and GE Health.

The company, which is based in Blackpool in Cork city, also has a facility in Auckland, New Zealand. It employs 150 people in total.

Mr O’Sullivan said the company still didn’t know what the full impact of the contract loss would be but that it has six months before it ends.

“This gives us an opportunity to try to find alternative roles for people affected and means that hopefully we’ll be able to keep the job losses as low as possible,” he said.