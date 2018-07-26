Try on David Bowie’s outfits with new virtual reality app

Touring museum exhibition David Bowie Is came to an end earlier this month at the Brooklyn Museum but not before it had visited 12 cities around the world and was seen by over 2 million people. If you never had the chance to see this collection of 400 objects from Bowie’s personal archive (including iconic Ziggy Stardust-era costumes) then hold on to your smartphone, because a virtual reality version is arriving this Autumn.

Sony, in collaboration with the David Bowie Archive, promises a “deftly connected sequence of audio-visual spaces through which the work and artefacts of Bowie’s life can be experienced. 3D scans will preserve and present his fabulous costumes and treasured objects in meticulous detail.”

This means it should be possible for the user to scrutinise the Thin White Duke’s costumes, lyric sheets, stage set pieces, etc. from all angles in a 360 degree view. Additionally, the app promises to use augmented reality (AR) technology to allow the user to virtually try on Bowie’s outfits and admire the results. It will be available on all major VR platforms and in nine languages.

