Tech Week set to take-off again next month
Events in fifth year of festival include coding projects and Bebras computing challenge
Benjamin Murray (11) from St Mary’s Boys School and Siobhán O’Leary (11) from St Brigid’s Primary School, Ballsbridge. More than 100,000 students are expected to take part in Tech Week.
More than 100,000 students across Ireland are expected to take part in this year’s Tech Week, an annual festival promoting technology-related careers and courses. The event, which is now in its fifth year, runs from April 22nd to the 28th. It promises a number of exciting events including coding projects and the Bebras computing challenge.
Tech Week is organised by the Irish Computing Society and supported by the SFI Discover programme.