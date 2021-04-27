Stripe, Flutter Entertainment among Time100 most influential companies

Irish-founded Stripe has been named among Time’s 100 most influential companies fro 2021, joining Moderna, Nintendo and Netflix in the innovators section.

The payments company wasn’t the only business with a significant Irish link to make the list, however; Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment was also named in the innovators category, alongside Zoom and Spotify.

The list of influential companies is a new addition to the Time100 franchise for this year, highlighting companies that have made what the publication considers an “extraordinary impact” around the world.

Nominees were compiled from Time editors and correspondents, along with industry experts. The companies range from health and entertainment to transport and technology, and include tech newcomers such as Clubhouse and OnlyFans to industry titans General Motors and Google.

Stripe was notable for its growth during the Covid-19 pandemic, a trajectory that led to its $600 million fundraise in March and a tripling of its valuation.

Flutter made the list for its significant growth in the US, poised as states such as Michigan and Tennesee made sports betting legal. Its US revenue reached almost $1 billion in 2020, an 81 per cent increase.