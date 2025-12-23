Rugby

Andrew Porter returns for Leinster’s URC clash with Munster

Jack Conan to be further assessed after knee injury against Ulster

Leinster's Andrew Porter. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho
Tue Dec 23 2025 - 12:261 MIN READ

Andrew Porter is back available for selection for Leinster’s URC clash with Munster on Saturday at Thomond Park (KO: 7.45pm, live on Premier Sports 1).

The prop has missed the last few weeks with an arm injury, but he can be selected for the interprovincial derby, as can backrow Will Connors after an arm issue.

Jack Conan could miss the game through a knee injury sustained against Ulster, as he is due to be further assessed, with a final decision to be made later in the week.

It comes as Munster have confirmed all of Munster’s Irish internationals will be available as they bid to complete a league double over Leinster for the first time in 11 seasons.

Captain Tadhg Beirne and scrumhalf Craig Casey sat out the 26-10 win away to Ospreys in Bridgend on Saturday evening, but they are poised to return. The province also look set to be boosted by the availability of hooker Diarmuid Barron and centre Dan Kelly after injury.

