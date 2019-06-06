Strencom acquires Baker Security and Networks

Irish technology solutions provider Strencom has acquired managed network and cybersecurity company Baker Security and Networks for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2000, Strencom provides managed connectivity, unified communications and managed cloud hosting services to clients across a wide range of industries including retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, legal, agribusiness and security sectors.

The most recent accounts for its operating company, Fulnett Limited, which are for 2017, show accumulated profits of €2.54 million. Strencom has offices in Dublin and in Cork, where it is headquartered.

Dublin-based Baker Security and Networks provides a range of managed security and networking services, specifically looking after the most complex security and networking elements of customers’ IT systems.

It works with more than 100 clients across a broad spectrum of industries including enterprises operating across the globe. Customers include Kingspan, the Office of Public Works, Genomics Medicine Ireland, ASL Airlines and the City of Dublin Education and Training Board.

“This acquisition will transform our business, enabling us to provide both cloud infrastructure and now cloud security, in our own cloud, as well as that of the other infrastructure-as-a-service providers such as Azure and Amazon Web Services,” said Strencom chief executive Tim Murphy.

“While Baker will continue to operate as its own entity, and under its own brand, our deeply experienced technical support teams will be connected and work closely together, ensuring the best possible support and outcomes for our customers.

“We have ambitious growth plans and the selective acquisition of complementary businesses is a key element of this. While we will continue to seek further acquisition opportunities, both in the Irish and UK markets, it’s imperative that these involve experienced and knowledgeable service providers to ensure growth is not at the expense of service quality,” he added.