Irish Farmers Journal appoints Adam Woods as new editor

The Irish Farmers Journal has appointed Adam Woods as its new editor following the exit of Jack Kennedy in September.

Kennedy stepped down from the role amid tensions with the board of the Agricultural Trust, which is the newspaper’s publisher, centred on a perception at editorial level of an overreach by the board into editorial matters.

Woods has been an ever-present member of the Irish Farmers Journal’s senior editorial leadership team for the past decade, and has served as deputy editor of the publication for the past two years.

He first joined the Irish Farmers Journal in 2016 as beef editor, where he was responsible for shaping the technical and news coverage of both the Irish beef industry and the international beef sector.

Prior to joining the Irish Farmers Journal, Woods worked in advisory, research and specialist roles in Teagasc.

William Minchin, chief executive of the Agricultural Trust, said the appointment comes at an “important time” for the Irish Farmers Journal.

“His leadership and experience will be vital as we continue to evolve the print and digital strategies of the Irish Farmers Journal, while ensuring at all times that our editorial direction and content remain relevant to our core readership,” he added.

Commenting on his appointment, Woods said he was “keenly aware of the important role” the Irish Farmers Journal plays in “shaping the technical direction of Irish farming”.

“With Irish farming facing multiple challenges such as sustainability, changing weather and increasing price volatility, I believe the Irish Farmers Journal has a more important role than ever to serve its readers with relevant technical content, news and analysis,” he added.

Liam Woulfe, chairman of the Agricultural Trust, said Woods’ “technical understanding and passion for Irish farming means he will bring considerable experience and leadership to the role of Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal”.