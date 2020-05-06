Rockubot uses UV-C light to remove bacteria from your home

Rockubot UVC Sterliser, $150 (€137)

The use of UV as a form of disinfectant has hit the headlines recently, for various reasons. But it has been in use for some time, even in consumer devices. Take the Rockubot, for example. Appealing to the frequent travellers, people with pets and germaphobes everywhere, the Rockubot will sterilise your home or hotel room using UV-C light to take out bacteria, and ultrasonic wave technology to kill off mites. You put the robot down on the bed, and it will automatically move across the surface, disinfecting as it goes. And it will do it all while playing a jaunty tune, playing music as it goes, because it’s also a bluetooth speaker.

rockubot.com