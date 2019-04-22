Permanent TSB opens up to fintechs with new API portal

Permanent TSB has become the latest Irish financial institution to offer access to its technology to third-party providers to allow them to create new products and services for customers.

The bank has launched a new application programme interface (API) developer portal, which provides third-party fintech and payment providers with an easy way to integrate their digital services with the bank in a secure and safe manner.

The bank said the move means that authorised providers will shortly be able to offer new solutions to PTSB customers.

“The investment in the API developer portal demonstrates our on-going commitment to providing our customers with an outstanding digital experience,” said Tom Hayes, chief technology officer at PTSB.

API portals allow information to be safely and easily exchanged with trusted third parties. They have been used for years with internet giants such as Google having long provided platforms on which developers can build applications.

Solutions

MyTaxi, Deliveroo, Uber and other companies that rely on Google Maps for location purposes for example, have all been able to incorporate the internet giant’s technology into their own solutions using APIs.

A number of other Irish financial institutions, including Ulster Bank, AIB and KBC, have also introduced API developer portals in recent years to facilitate the introduction of products and services from third parties.

The move follows the introduction of a second EU payments services directive, which became law in Ireland last year and effectively forces banks to open up their interfaces to third parties.

PTSB, which is majority owned by the State, said increased investment in its digital transformation strategy in recent years is already paying dividends with more than 10,000 personal loans delivered via is app, and almost 3,000 online mortgage appointments made.

Further digital launches expected this year include the rollout of new web and video chat services.