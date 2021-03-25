PayPal launches commerce platform for Irish businesses

PayPal has launched its new commerce platform for Irish businesses, offering integrated payments and fraud protection features bolstered by machine learning.

The new PayPal checkout will allow businesses to accept payments from multiple sources, including PayPal balances, credit and debit cards, and local payment methods for overseas customers from more than 200 markets worldwide.

Businesses will have access to account authentication and advanced risk and fraud safeguards. The new system also includes PayPal QR code payments for in-person transactions and the PayPal Business Debit Mastercard, which provides easy access to business account funds.

The move comes as a PayPal study found Irish consumers are expecting to see significant development in commerce within the next three years, including the increased use of digital and e-wallets, contactless checkouts and a reduction in cash transactions and the use of drone deliveries.

“There has been tremendous change in the world of commerce in recent years with the dominance of mobile, the shift away from cash and the popularity of shopping online,” said Joachim Goyvaerts, director of Benelux and Ireland for PayPal.

“Of course, this evolution – which will only gain more pace in the months and years to come, as shown by our research – brings complexity. However, it also presents a fantastic opportunity for those Irish businesses that are willing to fully embrace digital commerce and take advantage of the global marketplace.”