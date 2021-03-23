Mobile company Three refunds €825,000 to premium-rate service users
Some 26,000 customers receive money back after breaches of code of practice
The refunds come after telecommunications watchdog ComReg made a finding of non-compliance against Three. Photograph: iStock
Your Web Browser may be out of date. If you are using Internet Explorer 9, 10 or 11 our Audio player will not work properly.
For a better experience use Google Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Mobile phone company Three has refunded €824,765 to 26,000 customers who were charged for a premium-rate service that was in effect not supplied to them. The refunds come after telecommunications watchdog ComReg made a finding of non-compliance against Three.
ComReg said it had notified the company on March 15th of non-compliance with its obligations under the regulator’s premium-rate services code of practice, meaning it was found to have overcharged for premium-rate services.
The code of practice states that where customers receive a “busy tone” or there is a period of silence prior to the connection of the requested service, they should not be charged for this time. Premium-rate services should also be of “sufficient technical quality so as not to cause the end user harm”.
Three has until April 16th to “remedy the non-compliance”, ComReg said in an information notice published on Monday.