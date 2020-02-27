Panasonic unveils new range of smart TVs

In the market for a new TV? Panasonic has unveiled its new line-up, with new OLED and 4K LCDs in the mix. The new OLED TVs are the HZ2000, HZ1500, and HZ1000 series, coming with Dolby Vision IQ and new upward-firing speakers that are Dolby Atmos compatible.

The OLED models will be UHD Premium certified. The three new 4K LCD TV series – the HX940, HX900, and HX800 – support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for better picture quality, and will also support Dolby Atmos out of the box. The new TVs come with Panasonic’s smart TV operating system, Hoe Screen 5.

