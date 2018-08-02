Old and the new: Help your child learn the alphabet
Tech Tools: Marbotic Smart Letters are wooden cutouts that interact with your iPad
Technolearning: Marbotic Smart Letters help your child learn by speaking with your iPad.
If you are worried that giving your children access to your iPad might be in some way stunting their intellectual growth, maybe you just haven’t found the right accessory yet. Marbotic Smart Letters are wooden shapes that interact with your iPad, aimed at children aged between three and six, and work with an accompanying app to help teach your children about letters and expand their vocabulary. There are three free educational apps to choose from, aimed at writing first words and enriching vocabulary. There is no charging or wireless connections to worry about, and if you get on well with the letters, you can add a number pack too.
