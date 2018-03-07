More than 200 jobs to be created by eight companies

More than 200 jobs are to be created in the Republic by eight “high growth” companies from Europe and the United States.

The new jobs will be spread across the technology and business service sectors with a range of activities such as sales and marketing, software services and tech support.

Affirma Consulting, a global technology consultancy that offers a variety of services across industries, will create 50 jobs by 2020 with the opening of its Dublin office. It plans to expand its growth into European markets.

Another 50 jobs will be created by SentryOne, a technology company that provides software solutions to monitor, diagnose and optimise server performance across physical, virtual and cloud environments on the Microsoft data platform.

The company is opening an office to handle its operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The jobs, to be created by the end of 2021, will be in sales, engineering, product management, customer support, and research and development.

Sojern, a data driven marketing company for tourism operators, is to expand its European headquarters in Dublin. It plans to more than double in size by 2020, growing to a team of 56 with the creation of 36 new jobs.

ADvendio, a cloud based advertising, sales and booking company, has established its sales and marketing hub in Dublin, and is to create 20 jobs across sales, marketing and professional services over the course of three years.

Enfusion, a provider of cloud-based investment management software, is adding 20 more professionals to its Dublin team by 2020. The company is headquartered in Chicago, and has offices in New York, London, Dublin and Hong Kong.

Its Dublin office serves as the EMEA hub for the firm’s outsourced fund services and product consulting divisions. The roles will include fund accounting and hedge fund operations.

Elsewhere, Krypt announced the expansion of its international operations by establishing its European headquarters in Dublin. It will hire 20 people for operations, sales, and marketing roles.

Lifesize, a company involved in video conferencing technology, announced a new “centralised business development and customer acquisition base” in Dublin.

It expects to employ up to 20 people over three years with jobs focusing on multilingual (German, French, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Swedish and Portuguese) sales operations and business development.

The company said the roles will require a range of skill sets, all of which will need a qualification in a relevant technology discipline. Recruitment is already underway.

Vivino, the world’s most downloaded wine app, currently employs 12 but said it will add 10 jobs this year. It began operations in the Republic in early 2017, where its team works on customer experience and sales.