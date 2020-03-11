Minecraft Creeper light: a nice, shiny scare at bedtime

€18

Minecraft fans will recognise this particular item. The Creeper is one you usually want to avoid, because it is prone to exploding when it gets in close proximity. But in this case, it’s a handy bedside light. Give it a pat and it switches on, complete with Creeper “boom” sound effect. Just don’t forget to switch it off. Besides the fact that it is battery-powered, it’s not exactly what you want to wake up to at 3am – a Creeper staring at you from the darkness.

Firebox. com