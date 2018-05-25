Max Schrems launches first legal cases under GDPR

Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems has launched lawsuits worth over €7 billion under Europe’s new data protection laws against big tech companies, accusing them of “coercing” users into accepting their data collection policies.

The complaints strike at the heart of the big tech companies’ business model: providing “free” online services in exchange for user profiling based on a collection of user data.

Complaints

Three complaints worth €3.9 billion were filed in the early hours of Friday morning against Facebook and two subsidiaries, WhatsApp and Instagram via data regulators in Austria, Belgium and Hamburg. Another complaint worth €3.7 billion was filed with French data protection authority France CNIL in the case of Google’s Android operating system.

They are the first legal tests of Europe’s new data protection rulebook, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect at midnight. It harmonises privacy rules across the bloc and foresees fines of up to four per cent of group turnover for breaches. The new lawsuits mark a fresh round of legal tug-of-war between the Austrian campaigner, Facebook and the Irish data protection commission (DPC), which began in 2011 and are ongoing.

“Facebook gave users the choice of deleting the account or pushing a button [TO AGREE], that is blackmail, pure and simple,” said Mr Schrems, head of a new privacy lobby group noyb (None of Your Business).

According to the complaint Google and Facebook are in breach of GDPR because the data the services collect - for which users have been obliged to give consent - are not strictly necessary for their service, but for the advertising used to finance the service and generate company profits.

Consent

“Many users don’t even know that this annoying way of forcing people to give consent is banned,” said Mr Schrems. “Everything that is strictly necessary does not need a consent pop-up. For the rest the user can agree or say no.”

Mr Schrems said the aim of the complaints by the noyb lobby group is to prevent large companies gaining an advantage over smaller competitors in the digital age, by forcing users into giving them more data than is strictly necessary for the service they offer.

The complaints are also a test of a new aspect of the regulation that allows affected users have their case taken by a lobby group, in this case Mr Schrems’s noyb.

In addition the Schrems complaints will test a new aspect of the regulation allowing European citizens file complaints with their local data protection commissioner, and giving this authority a right to participate in the case alongside the national commissioner where the company in question is based.

In the case of the Facebook complaint, noyb filed its complaint with the Austrian data protection body DSB, which will now liaise with Ireland’s data protection commissioner (DPC). The same applies for WhatsApp, filed via Hamburg’s data commissioner (HmbBfDI), and Instagram, via Belgium’s DPA. The case against Google was filed via the CNIL regulator in France.

The three Facebook group complaints are based on the same argument: that the data “controller” - Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - do not tell users on which basis they are collecting data.

“The controller simply lists all six bases for lawful processing under Article 6 of the GDPR in its privacy policy without stating exactly which legal basis the controller relies upon for each specific processing operation,” it adds.

The noyb complaints argue that, as users have not been given information about data being collected, they cannot be expected to give informed consent.

Instead the privacy lobby group accuses Facebook of cloaking its commercial priorities - to collect as much data - in the legal language of the new GDPR regulation.

Findings

“This is nothing more than an aggressive and absurd attempt to deprive data subjects of their rights,” it adds.

The complaints draws on findings by European data protection regulators, called the “Article 29 working group”, into what counts as legitimate interests of data controllers. In a 2014 opinion based on the EU’s previous data rules, the working group warned about data collection that is “not genuinely necessary for the performance of a contract but rather unilaterally imposed” by a data-collecting company on a user.

“The fact that some data processing is covered by a contract does not automatically mean that processing is necessary for its performance,” it added in its opinion, cited in the noyb complaint. The EU data bodies drew a distinction in their 2014 opinion between necessary data and data collected to build user profiles based on clicks and surfing behaviour - the source of Facebook and Google’s profits.

“The data controller has not been contracted to carry out profiling but rather to deliver particular goods and services,” it added. “Even if these processing services are specifically mentioned in the small print of the contract, this fact alone does not make them ‘necessary’ for the performance of the contract.”

The privacy lobby group noyb accuses Facebook of giving users only two options: accept the new rules or delete their account. In addition noyb claims Facebook used “tricks” to keep its customers using the service. It claims Facebook created fake red dots suggesting new messages, which the user could only see if they agreed to the new terms of service.

In the case of Google’s Android operating system, the noyb complaint says users of a new phone with the Android operating system are bounced into the Google ecosystem.

“There was no option to use the phone without consenting,” it adds, something the privacy group claims is a breach of GDPR informed consent rules.

The Google/Android complaint asks data protection authorities to examine just how “free” the consent is, given the imbalance of power between the data subject - the user - and the data controller - Google.

This complaint also takes issue with the all-or-nothing nature of Google’s consent window: agreeing to data collection across all of its services, from YouTube to Google Maps, regardless of whether the user wishes to use the services or not.

The Vienna-based privacy group noyb, set up by Mr Schrems earlier this year, is actively encouraging EU citizens to file complaints to its office to join test cases.