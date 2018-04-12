Mastercard to create 175 new high-tech jobs in Dublin

Mastercard, which already employs more than 200 people at its research and development centre in Dublin, is to create 175 new tech jobs in Ireland as it looks to bring more digital payment solutions to market.

The company said it is looking to hire across a number of areas, with new roles for software engineers, blockchain specialists, data scientists, project managers, analysts, product designers, cloud infrastructure specialists and information security experts.

The payments giant employs about 380 people in total at its facility in Leopardstown, where the global headquarters of its R&D arm Mastercard Labs is headquartered.

The lab is focused on digital payment solutions, such as the QKR app, which is used by Wagamama, Zizzi and Ask Italian in the UK. The lab is also looking at virtual and augmented reality experiences that will change the way we shop, and at chatbots that can help consumers book flights or order takeaways without leaving messaging apps.

Artificial intelligence

In addition, teams at the centre are exploring a range of blockchain solutions, as well as using artificial intelligence to help secure payments.

Mastercard Labs opened in Dublin in 2012, although the operator of the world’s second-largest payments network has had a base in Ireland since late 2008 following its $100 million (€81 million) acquisition of Irish firm Orbiscom.

In addition to the R&D work undertaken locally, Mastercard’s Leopardstown office is also home to the company’s main business in Ireland, which is working with banks and credit card issuers to deliver payment services to consumers and businesses.

Mastercard said it has taken on more space at its Mountainview headquarters and has signed a lease until 2026, to accommodate growing numbers of staff.

The jobs announcement comes just two months after the payments company announced a major restructuring to coincide with the departure of Garry Lyons, who set-up Mastercard Labs here in 2012.

Mastercard said in early February it planned to merge its digital and physical payments team under one organisation following Mr Lyons departure. While the man who previously led Orbiscom has left to establish a new venture, he is staying on as an advisor to Mastercard and his new company will be providing services to his former employer.

“Ireland is the heart of our global innovation efforts. Throughout Mastercard, Dublin is admired as a key technology hub. We’re looking to replicate the innovation culture we’ve fostered here in our offices around the world,” said Ken Moore, executive vice-president and head of Mastercard Labs.

“The vibrant culture we have here makes it the perfect place to recruit for these highly-skilled roles. We need great minds who can look outside of Mastercard’s traditional payments expertise and create solutions to benefit our customers around the world, and I’m excited to grow our business here,” he added.