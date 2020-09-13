Irish tech firm TEKenable acquires Greenfinch Technologies

Irish technology and services company TEKenable has acquired Dublin-based Greenfinch Technology for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will help fuel TEKenable’s growth and allow it to enter new markets. The company was founded in 2002 by Nick Connors and Peter Rose, and focuses on delivering digital evolution through “low code” platforms to medium and large-scale enterprises both in Ireland, the UK and Middle East.

The deal will also bring new intellectual property in new market sectors, new technology solutions and application delivery to TEKenable.

Greenfinch specialises in cloud solutions, mobile applications and software for medical devices.

The company has a team of 26 employees, and has built up significant expertise in Microsoft technologies, including Xamarin Mobile Platform, Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft BI.

The combined businesses will have more than 90 employees and has projected full-year revenues close to €8 million. The entity will have operations across Ireland, UK, Spain and the Middle East.

“The acquisition of Greenfinch is a significant development for our business and brings together a dedicated and highly skilled team delivering ‘low code’ cloud platform solutions which will establish us as one of the leading providers of cloud application services in both Ireland and the UK,” said TEKenable managing director Nick Connors.

As part of the deal, Greenfinch founder Dermot Reid, fellow director Brendan Thomas and the executive management team will join the TEKenable team, concentrating on growing the business and the integration of the two companies.

“The acquisition is very good news for our customers who now have access to the breadth of cloud services that both companies have to offer,” said Mr Reid.