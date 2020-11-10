Irish tech company Aspira to open office in Malaysia

Irish-owned consulting and technology company Aspira has announced the opening of its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Malaysia and the expansion of its mainland European operations with the opening of its second office in the Netherlands.

The company also announced the creation of 30 new high-level jobs. The new offices are being opened in response to increased growth in Asia-Pacific and the Benelux region.

The new jobs will be based primarily at the new office in Kuala Lumpur, with 12 positions in Aspira’s offices in Amsterdam and the Hague. The roles will be rolled out over the next 15 months and will include project management, software development and e-commerce systems.

Commenting on the planned expansion, Aspira Group chief executive Pat Lucey said: “As businesses transform to cope with the pandemic, we are helping our clients to not just survive but to thrive through technology.

“We have seen a three-fold increase in demand for digital transformation services as companies enhance their e-commerce capabilities and supply chain networks as a direct result of the impact of Covid-19.

“We can no longer jump on a long-haul flight to work alongside our global clients, so we are augmenting our ability to support clients remotely by having a physical presence in diverse parts of the world. To build these relationships and maximise our support to clients, we need to be on the ground in addition to meeting them virtually.”