Five Irish firms to fight it out for tech company of year award

Five Irish firms have been shortlisted to be named tech company of the year at this year’s Technology Ireland industry awards with the Covid-19 tracking app developed by NearForm also in the running for a prize.

The awards, now in their 28th year, seek to highlight successful entrepreneurship and the diversity of the Irish technology sector. Overall, some 43 entries have been shortlisted from over 80 companies and organisations for the 2020 awards, which will be held remotely on November 26th.

Technology Ireland, an Ibec-affiliated organisation that has more than 200 member companies, has introduced a new category for this year, a ‘Tech 4 good’ prize, for which NearForm’s app has been shortlisted.

Among the other categories are awards for women in technology, outstanding achievement in international growth, tech innovation of the year, and company of the year.

Fenergo, the financial software company rumoured to be considering weighting up an initial public offering (IPO), is among five companies battling to be named company of the year. Other companies shortlisted for the top prize are Financial Risk Solutions, GridBeyond, MyComplianceOffice and Fineos.

The company, which is headed by Marc Murphy, is also shortlisted for the technology innovation award along with Ecomm Merchant Solutions, Circit, ThinScale Technology and CitySwift.

Circit also finds itself in a second award and will be fighting it out with SwiftComply, CompliantCloud.com, Plexify and Orbidal in the emerging company category.

Fineos and GridBeyond, who are both up for the company of the year award, are also in the outstanding achievement in international growth category along with MyComplianceOffice, Luzern eCommerce and Nutritics.

Workhuman, McAfee Ireland, VMWare, Fidelity Investments and Citi are shortlisted for the Women in Tech award.