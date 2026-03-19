Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €375,000

67 Ballymun Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

€1.15m, Sherry FitzGerald

This five-bed, four-bath detached home across from Albert College Park in Glasnevin. The substantial property extends to 225sq m (2,422sq ft) and has comes to the market having been very well looked after, but would benefit from a cosmetic refresh and retrofitting. A lawned and well-planted back garden extends to about 37m to the rear and there is off-street parking to the front. Ber F

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Dun Laoghaire apartment

Apt 2, 89 George’s Street Lower, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€775,000, DNG

This two-bedroom apartment is set within an attractive Victorian façade in the centre of Dún Laoghaire. On the second floor, the apartment extends to 111sq m (1,195sq ft) and showcases modern, Scandinavian-style interiors, with natural timber finishes, detailed panelling and large windows. There is also access to a rooftop terrace. This home is close to all amenities, as well as a Dart station and bus routes for transport to Dublin city centre. Ber A3

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

End-terrace four-bed in Terenure

18 Terenure Gate, Terenure, Dublin 6

€1.295m, Mullery O’Gara

This four-bed, four-bath, end-terrace home is within striking distance of Terenure village. Extending to 185sq m (1,991sq ft), the spacious property features well-proportioned rooms with an L-shaped, open-plan kitchen/living/family room to the rear overlooking the garden, which has an original stone wall. Built in 2016, the property offers energy efficiency. Ber A2

On view: By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

Two-bed terrace in the Coombe

35 Emerald Square, The Coombe, Dublin 8

€375,000, DNG

This two-bedroom home in Dublin 8 is a 10-minute walk from the Fatima red line Luas stop and a 30-minute walk from the city centre. Measuring 60sqm, the property was upgraded in the 2000s so is in good condition but would benefit from a cosmetic refresh. It has a small yard to the rear. Ber D1

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Stoneybatter two-bed

9 Montpelier Court, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

€515,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bed, two-bath home is a short walk from the buzz of Stoneybatter and Dublin city centre. Extending to 76sq m (818sq ft), it was recently upgraded to include a modern kitchen and bathrooms and to increase its energy efficiency. It features a southeast-facing garden to the rear and parking to the front. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie