Innowatts to create more than 40 jobs in Cork

Artificial intelligence company Innowatts is to create more than 40 new energy transition jobs at its newly established European headquarters in Cork.

The US company, which offers an AI -enabled SaaS platform for global energy providers, sees “enormous potential” to empower electricity suppliers and grid operators to gain unrivalled insights that will support them in the transition to a sustainable energy system.

As part of its expansion, it is establishing its European headquarters in Cork, Ireland supported by IDA Ireland. The team will focus on providing AI-driven data and analysis to deliver quality insights and services for the European and global electricity market. The new roles created include data architects, data scientists, full stack and dev-op engineers alongside energy specialist roles including wholesale market traders, forecasters and risk managers.

David Boundy, chief product and technology officer and general manager Europe said: “The goal for our expansion in Europe is to help electricity suppliers, grid operators and their customers make the most out of the transition to a smarter, greener energy system. By summer 2021, the UK alone is expected to have over 25 million smart meters producing billions of bits of data an hour. However, to date, much of this data has remained untapped. We’re here to change that.”

Headquartered in Texas, Innowatts partners with energy retailers and grid operators worldwide, including Direct Energy, Shell and Iberdrola. Connected to over 43 million smart meters globally, Innowatts’ AI-driven platform analyses over five billion data points every hour.