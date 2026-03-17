Gardaí make second arrest following serious assault in Naas, Co Kildare

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the assault to contact them. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Gardaí investigating an assault on an man in Naas, Co Kildare last weekend have made a second arrest.

A man in his 30s was brought to hospital with serious head injuries following the incident on North Main Street shortly after 2.45am on Sunday.

Gardaí said a man in his 20s was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the assault. He is being held at a Garda station in Co Kildare under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A man in his 20s arrested on Sunday for public order offences was later released without charge.

The injured man remains in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where his condition is said to be serious.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.