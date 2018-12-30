Housing crisis leading digital workers to look outside Dublin

People working in the digital sector are increasingly open to relocating away from Dublin due to the housing crisis and long commutes, according to a new survey.

The research shows clear dissatisfaction among job seekers in the space over the cost and lack of availability of accommodation in the capital.

It reveals that three-quarters of those working in the Irish digital sector would consider moving outside Dublin due to the housing crisis. In addition, 82 per cent of respondents said an easier commute would also help persuade them to relocate.

The study comes as IDA Ireland has stepped up efforts in recent years to convince international investors to consider locations outside of the capital, albeit with limited success. IDA previously set a target of a minimum increase in investment of between 30 per cent to 40 per cent in each region outside Dublin between 2015 and 2019.

According to Gary Mullan, managing director of Prosperity Recruitment, which undertook the study, there is a growing appetite from digital and tech companies to locate to areas outside Dublin and a parallel willingness from jobseekers to work in regional locations.

“The digital economy is set to contribute €22 billion to the nation’s GDP by 2020, it is a very big deal. And the Dublin accommodation crisis is a very big challenge to the digital economy,” he warned.