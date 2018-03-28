Facebook to make privacy settings clearer with new hub

Facebook is trying to make its privacy settings clearer by creating a central hub where users can examine the data they are sharing, in its latest bid to address a privacy scandal that has wiped billions of dollars of its stock market valuation.

The world’s largest social network said on Wednesday that privacy settings - including which third party developers can access a users’ data - will be centralised, pulling together settings that were distributed around 20 different pages within the platform.

Rob Sherman, deputy chief privacy officer for Facebook, said the changes to make privacy controls “more prominent” were being worked on before the revelations that the data of up to 50 million users was leaked to Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm that worked for the Trump campaign.

“The thing that has been very clear over the past week is that we’ve lost trust and need to work on regaining it,” he said.

Facebook will also make it easier for users to see all the data that the company holds on them, allowing individuals to explore them by category rather than via a data dump using its old download tool. The new Access Your Information tool could also make it easier for users to take their data to a rival network, a process that will required under new European data protection laws that come into force in May.

Intense pressure

“It is one thing to read a data policy that explains general practices,” Mr Sherman said. “It is very different seeing your own data and being able to control it.”

Facebook is under intense pressure from politicians and regulators asking pointed questions about data privacy and probing leaks. John Edwards, the New Zealand privacy commissioner, on Wednesday became the latest regulator to criticise the company, saying it had breached the country’s privacy laws. Facebook has denied the claim.

The crisis has pushed some Facebook users - including Mr Edwards - to delete their accounts, while others have used the longstanding tool to download their data and discover exactly what the social network knows about them.

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018