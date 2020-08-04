Facebook opens accelerator programme for e-commerce start-ups

Facebook has opened applications for its new accelerator programme aimed at Irish start-ups working in the e-commerce sector.

The programme is aimed at helping start-ups scale effectively, with 30 places for entities based in the EMEA region.

The programme is focused on companies offering solutions that address the availability and affordability of internet access, such as AI-powered catalogue management and immersive shopping experiences using technologies such as AR.

The programme will provide training on Facebook’s approach to products and businesses, one-on-one mentorship sessions with Facebook employees, and access to a global network of start-up peers, successful founders, and industry experts.

The sessions will take place online over 12 weeks.

“Covid-19 has made clear how essential small businesses and start-ups are to our economies and communities. We are excited to open applications in EMEA for our new Commerce Accelerator, a uniquely virtual programme that will allow for international collaboration with Facebook teams,” said Viktoria Ruubel, director of Platform Partnerships EMEA, Facebook. “We hope we can help promising businesses drive forward innovation in commerce – an increasingly vital area as businesses of all sizes continue to pivot to online as a result of the pandemic.”

Facebook runs accelerator programmes in more than 11 countries. Previous attendees include global food-sharing movement Olio, which now operates in more than 52 countries and works with UK retail partners such as Morrisons and Sainsburys.

Start-ups can apply at facebookacceleratorcommerce.splashthat.com.