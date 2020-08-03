Belfast tech company secures deal with Australian prison

Belfast based custodial IT company Core Systems has secured a deal to provide Australia’s largest prison with digital services to support inmate rehabilitation.

Core Systems is a software company specialising in interactive offender technology. It assists offenders in custody, on probation and serving community sentences to take an active role in transitioning back into the community successfully.

Core Systems chief executive Patricia O’Hagan said the company’s new inmate self-service software, known as Pathway, has been implemented in Clarence Correctional Centre, Australia’s largest prison.

“It provides inmates with an opportunity to develop valuable digital skills and prepare for release back into the community,” she said.

“It contributes to improved rehabilitation and reintegration by enabling inmates to take responsibility for day-to-day activities and also provides access to secure communication with family and support networks.

“We are proud to be part of the team delivering this new state-of-the-art correctional facility.

“The centre is impressive, and incorporates considerable innovation with a focus on rehabilitation. This aligns with our vision to provide inmates with digital tools, services and skills to help them rehabilitate and achieve better outcomes in their lives.”

The company has partnered with NEC Corp in Australia to deliver the project and was supported by Invest NI.

Steve Harper, Invest NI’s executive director of international business said it has been working with Core Systems for 10 years.

“This is a great example of a strategic approach to exporting from identifying a suitable target market, committing resources to visit and understand the market, and investing in market research to find the right partner,” he said.

“Core Systems is renowned for innovative thinking and optimal delivery of its services. Over the last 10 years, we have provided the company with a mix of support, which has helped it to develop new products, bring those products to market and increase exports.

“The combination of our trade advisory service, travel assistance, and the in-market knowledge of our team in Australia has been a winning combination which has ultimately helped the company secure this contract win.”