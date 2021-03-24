‘Exciting and ambitious’: Warm welcome for Intel’s expansion plans

Intel’s decision to expand its manufacturing operations in Co Kildare in a move expected to lead to 1,600 high-tech jobs on completion, has been warmly welcomed.

The expansion, which will more than double Intel’s available manufacturing space in Ireland, has seen an additional $7 billion (€5.9 billion) investment between 2019 and 2021.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the chipmaker has made an enormous contribution here over the years.

“Intel’s journey in Ireland has been an extraordinary one and these plans for the next phase of its development will enhance its reputation as a global leader in semiconductor innovation and manufacturing. Already a substantial employer in Ireland, with some 5,000 employees, these further new jobs will be most welcome,” he said.

IDA Ireland, the State agency whose remit is to attract inward investment to the Republic, also welcomed the news.

Chief executive Martin Shanahan described the company’s plans to invest and further expand its global manufacturing network as “exciting, ambitious and innovative.”

“The level of Intel’s commitment to Ireland and its impact on the Irish economy has been, and will continue to be, enormous” he said.

“While this investment is very important to Ireland, it is also very important in a European context, and will help to deliver on the EU’s vision for digital transformation by 2030,” Mr Shanahan added.

American Chamber of Commerce Ireland chief executive Mark Redmond said the expansion was another milestone for Intel in Europe.

“The scale of the planned capital investment and the ongoing expansion of world-leading expertise within their team in Ireland will deliver global impact and local transformation,” he said.

Ibec said the announcement is a testament of Intel’s and the State’s business model.

“Since its arrival to Ireland in 1989, Intel has consistently signalled its confidence in the depth and substance of the Irish business model. Its ongoing investment over the past 30 years has played a significant role in catalysing the advanced, dynamic business model that underpins our domestic economy,’ said director of membership and sectors, Sharon Higgins.

Kildare Chamber of Commerce chief executive Allan Shine said the announcement would have a huge impact locally.

“The investment by Intel in Ireland is the largest private in the history of the state. They are a key stakeholder in the region and this jobs announcement reinforces the message that Kildare is the location of choice for both existing and potential business enterprise,” he said.

“As we are consumed with hourly updates in regards to Covid and also the concerns we face with Brexit ongoing, the Chamber welcome the job announcement and look forward to the continuing success story of Intel in Kildare,” he added.

Catherine Murphy, Social Democrats TD for Kildare North, said the news was hugely important given the amount of jobs that Intel supports locally.

“It isn’t just the number of people employed directly by Intel there are also a huge number of ancillary jobs that have arisen as a result from the company’s presence in Leixlip,” she said.

“The news is very welcome as Intel is very much a part of the community and hearing that it is reaffirming its commitment here is great to hear,” she added.