Intel in Ireland timeline: More than 30 years of expansion

Intel has just announced plans to create 1,600 new jobs as part of a new investment.

The company marked 30 years in Ireland in 2019. At that time Intel had invested $15 billion at its Leixlip site. It has said it will have invested a further $7 billion (€5.9bn) locally by the end of 2021 bringing the total amount to $22 billion.

It currently employs about 5,000 people in Ireland with total headcount set to rise to 6,600 in the coming years.

Timeline:

1989: Intel announces decision to locate its European headquarters in Ireland at a former 360-acre stud farm in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

1990: Assembly begins in temporary premises.

1991: The company begins construction of the Fab 10 facility in Leixlip.

1993: Intel Ireland manufactures its first computer chip.

1994: Fab 10 opens officially.

1995: The company announces plans to build another factory in Leixlip, this one is called Fab 14.

1998: Fab 14 opens officially.

2000: Intel announces new $2 billion Fab 24 facility.

2001: Construction of Fab 24 is halted in March due to the global economic downturn. About 1,400 construction workers lose their jobs although construction resumes just over a year later.

2005: The one-billionth microchip is manufactured in Leixlip.

2006: Fab 24-2 high-volume semi-conductor manufacturing facility opens officially .

2009: Intel closes Fab 14 facility.

2011: Chip giant begins a $500 million refit of its Leixlip factory.

2014: Intel marks 25 years in Ireland and reveals a €3.63 billion spend on a three-year upgrade of its Leixlip plant. It is described as the largest single investment in the history of the State.

2017: A proposed 90,000sq m facility is granted planning permission.

2018: Intel headquarters signals in December that it is gearing up to expand its Irish operation.

February 2019: Intel submits a planning application for a 110,000sq m development which it plans to tack on to the facility that was given the go-ahead in late 2017.

November 2019: Company welcomes granting of planning permission for its proposed new semi-conductor fabrication facility. The decision comes after multiple objections filed by local farmer Thomas Reid are dismissed.

February 2021: High Court is asked to amend the grounds of a legal challenge by Mr Reid.

March 2021: Intel announces it will create 1,600 high-tech jobs and more than double the manufacturing space at its Irish operation as part of a global plan to accelerate its chipmaking capabilities and revive the company’s fortunes. It also says investment locally by the end of 2021 will have reached $22 billion.