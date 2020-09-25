European Commission to appeal Apple tax ruling on Friday

The European Commission will on Friday appeal against the Apple tax court ruling in favour of Ireland that found the tech giant did not need to pay €14.3 billion to the state, The Irish Times understands.

The July ruling by the EU’s General Court found that the commission “did not succeed in showing the requisite legal standard” that Apple’s arrangements in Ireland amounted to illegal benefits from the state.

It overturned a prior order that the company had to pay €14.3 billion to the Republic.

The ruling in favour of Ireland and Apple was seen as a blow to the efforts of European commissioner Margrethe Vestager to rein in tech behemoths and clamp down on arrangements seen as sweetheart tax deals.

The appeal will mean years of litigation may yet lie ahead for the case, which may move to the European Court of Justice.

The commission may argue that the “legal standard” to demonstrate its case is being set unreasonably high.

“This case is very important because it will set a precedent for cases we want to fight going forward,” an EU official said.

Friday is the deadline for the commission to launch an appeal, and, if it did not, the State would move quickly to start returning the money, which totalled €14.3 billion when interest was included and has been sitting in escrow since 2018, to Apple. The escrow funds are mainly held by way of bonds, rather than cash.

The commission’s case was mainly two-fold and centred on two tax opinions – or “rulings” as they are referred to – handed out by Revenue, in 1991 and 2007, the year the first iPhone was unveiled and Apple’s profits started to soar.

The primary argument was that the rulings allowed Apple to push most of its European sales through employee-less “head office” parts of two Irish-registered units, which were non-resident for tax purposes. Only the activities of Irish “branches” within the same units were subject to tax in the State.

The commission’s view was that valuable intellectual property (IP) behind Apple products lay inside the Irish branches, meaning that most of the profits were taxable by Revenue in Dublin. Apple argued it was held outside the branches – and ultimately controlled from group headquarters, in California.

The General Court ruled that the commission did not succeed in showing that the valuable IP should have been allocated to the Irish branches. The second strand to the commission’s case was that even if the Irish branches did not hold the IP, Revenue officials did not apply a proper arm’s-length principle of transfer pricing when it came to working out what profits could be taxed in the Republic.

While the court said that there were “insistencies” and “defects” with Revenue’s approach, it concluded that the commission failed to show the outcome was flawed – and that Apple paid less tax in Ireland than it should have.