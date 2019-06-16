Equinix unveils new suite of virtual services

Global interconnection and data centre company Equinix has unveiled a new suite of virtual services that allows companies to modernise their networks quickly and expand their business to some of the most important international markets.

Using Network Edge Services lets companies quickly and securely launch data-heavy technologies and network services in new markets and eliminates the need for companies to deploy physical infrastructure such as data centres or hardware to support its expansion.

Among the potential uses for the new services are data transfers between clouds for backups, migration or analytics; or deploying virtual cloud firewalls to protect networks with public-facing elements.

Network Edge Services are part of Equinix’s new Platform Equinix; it is vendor neutral and includes Cisco, Juniper Networks and Palo Alto Networks.

The service currently helps businesses scale to Silicon Valley, Amsterdam, Ashburn, London and Singapore, with plans to add Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt and Sydney later in the year.

Foreign direct investment

Equinix Ireland’s Maurice Mortell said the launch of the new service was good news for businesses in Ireland, particularly due to our reliance on foreign direct investment.

“From MedTech to IoT, Irish companies are major contributors to some of the greatest technological advancements of today and it’s important that we give more businesses here the opportunity to succeed globally,” he said. “Investors look for companies with scalability and that is what Network Edge Services will give Irish businesses. By providing a fast, cost-efficient route to some of the world’s leading economies, we are giving businesses the platform they need to grow and thrive.”