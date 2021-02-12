Enet to invest €1.5m in expanding its Dublin network

State-backed telco Enet is to invest €1.5 million in expanding its network across Dublin.

The network is being extended in order to strengthen Enet’s network in and around Dublin 2, in areas such as St Stephen’s Green, Merrion Square, and Baggot Street, as well as in the Sandyford Business Park in Dublin 18.

Further extensions are planned across the capital over the coming months, the company said.

“Access to high-speed data connectivity services will only become more important for businesses and consumers as society and our economy recovers from the impact of Covid-19. This investment will provide state-of-the-art data transport options for our customers, and ultimately deliver world-class services that support businesses and end-users,” said Enet commercial director Cormac Ryan.

Enet also operates the State-owned municipal area networks (MANs), a series of telecommunications networks built around 94 towns.

In 2018, the State-backed Irish Infrastructure Fund acquired the remaining stake in Enet that it didn’t already own from Granahan McCourt, the company led by US businessman David McCourt, which owns National Broadband Ireland.