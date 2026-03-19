Courts

Nurse sues in the High Court over alleged delay in breast cancer diagnosis

Aine McSweeney from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, also had two mammograms that she says were allegedly incorrectly interpreted as benign

The High Court heard there is a difference of opinion between radiological experts on both sides. Photograph: iStock
The High Court heard there is a difference of opinion between radiological experts on both sides. Photograph: iStock
Thu Mar 19 2026 - 08:002 MIN READ

A nurse who claims there was a delay in diagnosing her breast cancer has sued the HSE in the High Court.

Aine McSweeney, a mother of three from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, also claims she had two mammograms in 2020 and 2022, which she says were allegedly incorrectly interpreted as benign.

McSweeney (52) was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and had to have a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

In the proceedings it is claimed that McSweeney had the two mammograms at the Breast Clinic in University Hospital Waterford in 2020 and 2022. It is claimed that these should have been reported as being indeterminate.

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It is contended that the two mammograms allegedly showed clustered calcifications. If the two mammograms had been followed through, the McSweeney side contends there would have been an investigation and treatment.

All of the claims are denied and the High Court heard there is a difference of opinion between radiological experts on both sides.

McSweeney’s barrister, John O’Mahony appearing with Cian O’Mahony and instructed by solicitor Brigid O’Donnell, told the court the nurse had a family history of breast cancer.

Judge Paul Coffey has been asked to decide first on whether there was an alleged breach of duty by the HSE in relation to the mammograms carried out at University Hospital Waterford.

Opening the case, O’Mahony told the court the cluster was in the site where the cancer was ultimately found.

It was their case, he said, that there was a “gradual progressive increase” where the cluster became more obvious and ultimately in 2023 there was a diagnosis of cancer.

He said it was their case that a cluster was evident from 2020 and more obvious in 2022.

Experts on their side would say the mammograms of 2020 and 2022 should have been investigated and followed through. Counsel said there was no biopsy carried out.

If there was an earlier diagnosis, counsel said, it was their case McSweeney would have received appropriate treatment in a timely manner.

Counsel said many cancers of the breast are diagnosed based on clusters before the woman has a lump on the breast.

The case continues.

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