Review all tax and compliance costs on transport fuel and home-heating oil, Government told

A lobby group for fuel retailers has called for a review of “all the taxation and compliance costs” on transport fuel and home-heating oil in Ireland, which it claims make those fuels among the most expensive in Europe.

Although Kevin McPartlan of Fuels for Ireland said immediate Government intervention was required, he agreed with Tánaiste Simon Harris’s comment on Wednesday that there was a need to move away from knee-jerk responses. “This is what we have been saying for a number of years now,” McPartlan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We do need to move away from knee-jerk responses, and we need to look at a comprehensive review of all of the taxation and the compliance costs that go into making sure that Ireland has one of the highest fuel prices.

“If we think back to the last time there was this type of pressure, the immediate aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, when prices were at levels that they’re kind of hitting now, since that time, the government has added 24 cent per litre in tax and compliance costs to the price of road transport fuel. So we think that, yes, we need that immediate action, but also we need a considered action.”

McPartlan said he was not saying taxes should be cut on fuel permanently, rather that there was a need to look at what the Government was trying to achieve from its taxation policy on fuel.

“We need to make sure we’re supporting the transition to renewable, sustainable energy,“ he said. ”We need to make sure the government gets a fair take, but we need to ensure that it remains affordable, because nobody gets up this morning and decides whether they’re going to drive the kids to school or whether they’re going to go to work or whether a business is going to deliver its product based on the price of fuel.

“We’re a small enough market. We don’t get to dictate commodity price on a global basis. We’re subject to what’s happening on a global market. It’s really rough at the moment. We know that that means our customers are hurting.”