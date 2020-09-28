Dublin tech conference UXDX expanding overseas

UXDX, a technology conference that began life in Dublin, is following in the footsteps of other locally founded events such as Web Summit and SaaStock by expanding overseas.

Irish-owned UXDX, which has held five conferences in Dublin since 2016, is holding its first Asia-Pacific (APAC)-focused event next March. Due to Covid restrictions the inaugural conference will be held virtually but founders Rory and Catherine Madden are aiming to have an in-person event in Sydney the following year.

The founders said they have seen companies in APAC struggling with digital transformation and believe their event will help such organisations as they make the shift from delivering projects to working as cross-functional teams that build products.

Among the speakers lined up to deliver keynotes at the inaugural APAC event are senior representatives from Ebay, Westpac and Grab.

UXDX stands for User Experience (UX), Experience Design (XD), and Developer Experience (DX).

The original UXDX event , the latest of which is due to be held next month, gathers over 2,000 chief technology officers, chief information officers, product managers, UX researchers, designers and developers to share best practices on how teams adopt and change to improve product delivery in organisations.

The conference will be held between October 6th and 9th with speakers from companies that include Buzzfeed, Verizon, GitHub, Conde Nast, Reddit, Deliveroo and HubSpot among those participating.