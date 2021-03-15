Disability tech innovator Avail Support acquired by US software firm

Monaghan-based Avail Support, which develops technology for people with autism and other disabilities, has been acquired by US software company CentralReach for an undisclosed sum.

Launched in 2017 with the backing of Enterprise Ireland, Avail Support provides learning plans, assessments and progress reports for individuals with neurodiverse disabilities using smart devices.

Its main market is the US and its software is being used by health providers, schools and businesses.

People with cognitive conditions including autism, Down syndrome and brain injuries have used the technology.

Services

Florida-based CentralReach offers software and services to help applied behaviour analysis practitioners manage their practices.

“This was the obvious next step for Avail. The platform was born out of a need to revolutionise how we support neurodiverse individuals, to equip them with the tools to self-manage their day and have ownership,” founder Lisa Marie Clinton said.

With CentralReach as the leader in the space with, we know that, as one company, we could help neurodiverse individuals realise their full potential and live more independent lives, faster,” she said.

CentralReach chief executive Chris Sullens said : “The combination of CentralReach and Avail stands to disrupt the behavioural health software market and how the future of care is delivered.”