Pointy offering free devices to SMEs who want to sell online

Google-owned technology company Pointy is helping to get small and medium retailers in Ireland selling online, offering offering free Pointy devices to businesses.

Pointy’s system helps small retailers get their merchandise in front of online audiences without having to invest in the types of technology that the likes of Amazon and Walmart use to attract business.

Retailers’ products can appear in local Google search results, allowing people to find what they are looking for locally rather than forcing them to order over the internet.

With measures to limit the spread of coronavirus hitting the retail sector particularly hard, the use of the technology in conjunction with Google’s “available near me” feature could help smaller retailers gain sales. Google said its “available near me” searches have increased by 100 per cent since last year.

Google is also offering Irish retailers who connect with Pointy in the next six months €100 ad credit to trial Pointy’s Product Ads feature.

“Being visible online has become critical for brick and mortar retailers throughout the pandemic, but that can be a challenge for smaller retailers who may not have the resources to build and maintain an ecommerce platform. Pointy creates an online presence for these retailers automatically, to help them showcase their product offering,” said Mark Cummins, general manager of Pointy.

Leverage sentiment

“Irish shoppers are actively supporting local retailers, and 66 per cent of people who shop local say they are doing so in a conscious effort to support local businesses. Displaying products on Google will help these retailers leverage current consumer sentiment and encourage more footfall to their stores, as consumers can see that the products they are searching for online can be bought locally.”

Google bought Pointy last year in a deal with a reported $160 million (€135 million). The company was founded by Mr Cummins and Charles Bibby in 2014.

“Pointy is an essential tool for businesses in Ireland,” said Lorraine Higgins, secretary general, Digital Business Ireland. “Helping online shoppers find the products they need in their area is a new way for businesses to connect with their customers and boost their visibility in an ever-competitive digital marketplace”.